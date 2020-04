April 28 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* REAFFIRMS ITS 2020 GUIDANCE.

* AT WAIHI, DEVELOPMENT OF MARTHA UNDERGROUND ALONG WITH REGIONAL EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES RESUMED

* AT MACRAES, CO RESUMED MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES

* TO DATE, NOT HAD ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS