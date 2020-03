BRIEF-OceanaGold Corp Updates On COVID-19 Impact

March 26 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* AT WAIHI OPERATION, TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DEVELOPMENT OF MARTHA UNDERGROUND & REGIONAL EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

* OVER NEXT FOUR WEEKS, EXPECTS TO INCUR COST OF ABOUT $1.8 MILLION TO MAINTAIN NEW STATUS AT WAIHI

* DOES NOT EXPECT CURRENT WAIHI SUSPENSION TO IMPACT TIMING OF PLANNED FIRST PRODUCTION FROM MARTHA UNDERGROUND IN Q2 2021

* HAILE GOLD MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE AT FULL CAPACITY WITH ONLY ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS PERMITTED ON SITE

* NOTES IT MAY BE REQUIRED TO WITHDRAW FY GUIDANCE SHOULD THERE BE CHANGE TO CURRENT STATUS OF MACRAES AND HAILE OPERATIONS

* COMPANY’S OPERATIONAL CAMP HAS IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY LOCKDOWN OF STAFF AT DIDIPIO MINE

* AT THIS POINT, MAINTAINS ITS FY 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL DELAYS WITH ORDERS FOR SUPPLIES AT ANY OPERATION DUE TO COVID-19

* TO DATE, COMPANY HAS NOT HAD ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG ANY OF ITS EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS