April 1 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* PROVIDES HAILE UPDATE IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* HAILE OPERATION HAS NOT HAD ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG ANY OF ITS EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS

* STATUS OF HAILE GOLD MINE REMAINS UNCHANGED, OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED BY SOUTH CAROLINA DIRECTIVE TO SHUT “NON-ESSENTIAL” BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: