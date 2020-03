BRIEF-Oceanagold Says From 25 March, Waihi Operation Will Temporarily Suspend Ongoing Development Of Martha Underground Mine

March 23 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* OCEANAGOLD NEW ZEALAND COVID-19 UPDATE

* OCEANAGOLD - FROM 25 MARCH, WAIHI OPERATION IN NORTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALAND WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF MARTHA UNDERGROUND MINE

* OCEANAGOLD - WORKING WITH NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT TO DETERMINE WHAT EXEMPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR MACRAES OPERATION IN SOUTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALAND

* OCEANAGOLD - WAIHI OPERATION IN NORTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALAND WILL GO INTO CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR DURATION OF FOUR-WEEK MANDATED CLOSURE