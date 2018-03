BRIEF-Oceaneering Acquires Ecosse Subsea Limited

March 5 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc:

* OCEANEERING ACQUIRES ECOSSE SUBSEA LIMITED

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY 50 MILLION POUNDS STERLING.​

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍INTENDS TO REPORT FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ECOSSE THROUGH OCEANEERING’S SUBSEA PROJECTS SEGMENT​

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - EXPECT ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OCEANEERING’S 2018 CASH FLOW AND EARNINGS

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - UNIT HAS ACQUIRED ECOSSE SUBSEA LIMITED​