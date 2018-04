April 25 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 REVENUE $416 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $427.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW

* SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MILLION