BRIEF-Oceaneering reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $476 million versus I/B/E/S view $508.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Oceaneering International Inc - ‍Q4 outlook has been revised downward​

* Oceaneering International - ‍continue to believe co will be marginally profitable at operating income line on a consolidated basis for all of 2017​

* Oceaneering International Inc - “‍believe our 2018 earnings will be significantly lower than 2017​”

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $473.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oceaneering International Inc - ‍believe Q4 results will be considerably lower than adjusted Q3 results due to seasonality, reduced level of activity​