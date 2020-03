March 18 (Reuters) - Oceania Healthcare Ltd:

* CONSIDER ARE WELL-PREPARED TO MANAGE AN OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 AT OCEANIA HEALTHCARE

* NOT OBSERVED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR RETIREMENT VILLAGE UNIT SALES OR ADMISSIONS TO RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE CENTRES TO DATE