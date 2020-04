April 28 (Reuters) - Oceania Healthcare Ltd:

* NONE OF ITS AGED CARE CENTRES OR RETIREMENT VILLAGES HAVE REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 TO DATE

* UNABLE TO SETTLE SALES APPLICATIONS IN RETIREMENT VILLAGE BUSINESS DURING LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN IN NZ

* CURRENT DRAWN DEBT OF $321.2 MILLION, $12.1 MILLION OF CASH