BRIEF-Oceanus Group enters into collaboration agreement

July 28 (Reuters) - Oceanus Group Ltd

* Entered into a collaboration agreement with Australia-based Abalone processor and retailer, BNY Abalone World Factory Outlet Pty Ltd

* Oceanus will own 60% of BNY, and latter will be renamed Oceanus Australia Abalone World Pty Ltd

* Agreement to further sales expansion into melbourne, Sydney and Asia- Pacific markets

* OAAW and SG JV co is expected to commence contributions to oceanus from financial year ending December 31, 2017