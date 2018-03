March 26 (Reuters) - Oceanus Resources Corp:

* OCEANUS INCREASES LAND PACKAGE AT EL TIGRE PROJECT BY 20%

* OCEANUS RESOURCES CORP - HAS ADDED 4,465 HECTARES TO ITS EL TIGRE CLAIM PACKAGE; REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 20% FOR TOTAL LAND PACKAGE OF 26,307 HECTARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: