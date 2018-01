Jan 9(Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its overseas wholly owned unit plans to transfer nil-paid 11.99 billion rights shares of China Oceanwide International Financial Ltd for about HK$179.8 million

* Says the unit will cut stake in China Oceanwide International Financial to about 19.7 percent from about 72.2 percent

