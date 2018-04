BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Entered Into Senior Secured Credit And Guaranty Agreement

April 10 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC :

* MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $250 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE