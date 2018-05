BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Posts Qtrly GAAP Net Income Attributable To Class A Shareholders Of $3.5 Mln, Or $0.02 Per Class A Share

May 2 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC :

* QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF $3.5 MILLION, OR $0.02 PER CLASS A SHARE

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, OZ MANAGEMENT REPORTED DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF $45.3 MILLION, OR $0.08 PER ADJUSTED CLASS A SHARE

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN COMPANY’S MULTI-STRATEGY FUNDS TOTALED $13.3 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* ECONOMIC INCOME REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $123.0 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 8%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $134.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S