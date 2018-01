Jan 29 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC - ON JAN 23, 2018, WILLIAM P. BARR NOTIFIED CO THAT HE WILL RESIGN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018

* OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-BARR’S RESIGNATION RELATES TO DISAGREEMENT OVER CEO SUCCESSION, AS WELL AS BUSINESS, GOVERNANCE PLANS FOR CO-SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2E08SSa Further company coverage: