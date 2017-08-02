BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q2 GAAP EPS $0.07

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly total revenues $148.9 million versus $152.6 million

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly distributable earnings of $53.3 million, or $0.10 per adjusted class A share

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly GAAP net income of $13.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted class A share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wlhmvP) Further company coverage: