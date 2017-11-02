FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reports qtrly total revenues $132 mln
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reports qtrly total revenues $132 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly reported GAAP net income attributable to class a shareholders $0.03 per basic and diluted class a share‍​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - ‍Assets under management totaled $32.7 billion as of September 30, 2017, decreasing 17% year-over-year​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly distributable earnings were $39.8 million, or $0.07 per adjusted class a share‍​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly total revenues $132 million versus $148.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $101.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lEy60F] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.