March 2 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP SAYS AS OF MARCH 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WAS ABOUT $33.3 BILLION - SEC FILING

* OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP SAYS ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AUM OF ABOUT $33.3 BILLION AS OF MARCH 1, REFLECTS NO CHANGE SINCE FEBRUARY 1, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2FKDWDT) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)