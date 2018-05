May 4 (Reuters) - OCI International Holdings Ltd:

* OCI CAPITAL TO SELL CERTAIN BONDS ISSUED BY ZUNYI NEW DISTRICT INVESTMENT CO., LTD. WITH A NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF US$10 MILLION

* UNIT ENTERED INTO A REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WITH GF GLOBAL CAPITAL FOR BONDS ISSUED BY ZUNYI NEW DISTRICT INVESTMENT