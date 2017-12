Dec 27 (Reuters) - OCI NV:

* OCI N.V. TO ACQUIRE 8.4% OF PUBLICLY HELD COMMON UNITS OF OCIP

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 7.3 MILLION COMMON UNITS OF OCI PARTNERS LP AT A TOTAL COST OF $61 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF UNITS ON 27 DECEMBER, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)