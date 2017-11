Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oci Partners Lp

* OCI PARTNERS LP REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES $0.08 QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES INCREASED 18% TO $78 MILLION COMPARED TO $66 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS IMPROVED TO $1 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $12 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍ESTIMATES IMPACT OF FACILITY SHUTDOWN CAUSED BY HURRICANE HARVEY​ ON EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3 MILLION