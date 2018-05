May 7 (Reuters) - OCI Partners LP:

* REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES $0.38 QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $117 MILLION

* OCI PARTNERS - QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASED TO $30 MILLION VERSUS $14 MILLION LAST YEAR