April 18 (Reuters) - OCI NV:

* PRICES OFFERING OF $650 MILLION AND €400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* DOLLAR NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 6.625% PER ANNUM

* EURO NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.0% PER ANNUM.

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 26, 2018

* INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY