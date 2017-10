Sept 27 (Reuters) - OCK Group Bhd

* Ock Setia Engineering and Irat Properties on 26 September 2017 entered into joint venture agreement

* JVA not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2017

* JVA to regularise ock's and irat's respective rights, duties and obligations and mutual covenants as shareholders of Irat Civil Works Sdn Source (bit.ly/2xxpihG) Further company coverage: