April 9 (Reuters) - OCR AT HHS:

* OCR AT HHS SAYS WILL EXERCISE ENFORCEMENT DISCRETION, NOT IMPOSE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS OF HIPAA RULES AGAINST COVERED ENTITIES/BUSINESS ASSOCIATES

* OCR AT HHS SAYS EXERCISE OF ENFORCEMENT DISCRETION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, BUT HAS A RETROACTIVE EFFECT TO MARCH 13, 2020

* OCR AT HHS SAYS EXERCISE OF ENFORCEMENT DISCRETION IS REGARDING PARTICIPATION IN OPERATION OF COVID-19 TESTING SITES DURING COVID-19 HEALTH EMERGENCY