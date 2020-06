BRIEF-OCTAL Registers 15% Increase In PET Volumes To Safeguard Global Food-Security Supply Chain

June 8 (Reuters) - OCTAL:

* PRODUCED AND SHIPPED 247,000 MT OF PET SHEET AND RESIN TO VARIOUS DESTINATIONS AROUND THE WORLD DURING TIME OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC FROM FEBRUARY TILL MAY 2020

* RESPONDING TO FOOD AND BEVERAGE PACKAGING REQUIREMENTS, COMPANY REGISTERED 15% INCREASE IN PET VOLUMES COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SUCCESSFULLY MANEUVERING THROUGH AND MITIGATING SUPPLY-CHAIN CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES, OCTAL HAS DEPLOYED ITS SUBSTANTIAL CAPACITY FOR OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY AND RELIABILITY ENSURING ESSENTIAL FOOD SUPPLIES REMAIN AVAILABLE TO CONSUMERS

* BEYOND TIMELY DELIVERY, COMPANY’S ROBUST SUPPLY CHAIN HAS ENABLED ITS CUSTOMERS TO MEET SURGES IN CONSUMER DEMAND

* EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE INTO WIDER GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS, INCLUDING LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA, AS THE GLOBAL DEMAND FOR PET CONTINUES TO SURGE