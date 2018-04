BRIEF-Octodec Investments Entered Property Management Agreement With City Property Administration

April 20 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd:

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CITY PROPERTY ADMINISTRATION PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING ASSET AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES WHICH WILL TERMINATE ON 30 JUNE 2018

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - IN TERMS OF NEW APMA, COMPANY SHALL BE ENTITLED TO APPOINT A FULL TIME FINANCIAL DIRECTOR.