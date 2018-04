BRIEF-Octodec Investments Sees No Growth In FY Distribution Per Share

April 23 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd:

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 101.7 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* OCTODEC - HY TOTAL REVENUE EARNED ON A CONTRACTUAL BASIS INCREASED BY 3.5% (28 FEBRUARY 2017: 5.3%) AND PROPERTY OPERATING EXPENSES INCREASED BY 2.2%

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS-FORECAST DISTRIBUTION FOR SECOND 6-MONTHS TO AUG 31 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO DISTRIBUTION FOR 6-MONTH PERIOD ENDED FEB 28

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - NO GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR IS ANTICIPATED.

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - DISPOSAL OF NON-CORE OR UNDER-PERFORMING PROPERTIES TO REMAIN A KEY FOCUS AREA FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: