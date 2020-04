BRIEF-Octodec Investments Withdraws Distribution Guidance For Full Financial Year

April 7 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd:

* JSE: OCT - RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND WITHDRAWAL OF DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* THERE IS AN IMMEDIATE BEARING ON TENANTS TRADING IN NON- ESSENTIAL GOODS AND SERVICES

* ALL COMMERCIAL PREMISES WHERE TENANTS ARE CLASSIFIED AS TRADING IN NON-ESSENTIAL GOODS AND SERVICES HAVE CLOSED

* HALTED INCURRING COSTS ON ANY NEW PROJECTS AND CURTAILING OF EXPENDITURE ON EXISTING UPGRADES

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS - BOARD TO WITHDRAW ITS DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

* CASH RESOURCES AND UNDRAWN BANKING FACILITIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE ARE IN EXCESS OF R600 MILLION

