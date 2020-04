April 22 (Reuters) - Octodec Investments Ltd:

* JSE: OCT - TRADING STATEMENT

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS - NOT TO DECLARE A DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 (28 FEBRUARY 2019: 101.7 CENTS PER SHARE).

* OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LTD - CIRCUMSTANCES GOING FORWARD REMAIN UNCERTAIN