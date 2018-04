April 5 (Reuters) - Octopus Titan VCT PLC:

* ‍9.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH WERE ISSUED AND ALLOTTED ON 5 APRIL 2018 AT A PRICE OF 103.0P PER SHARE​