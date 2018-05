May 3 (Reuters) - Octopus VCT 3 PLC:

* OCTOPUS VCT 3 PLC : TRADING UPDATE: SALE OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES TO ATMOSCLEAR SA

* ATMOSCLEAR SA IS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SOLARCOS AS IT IS A STRATEGIC FIT WITH THEIR EXISTING SOLAR PV UK BUSINESS