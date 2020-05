May 8 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO ADVANCE FIRST GENE THERAPY PRODUCT CANDIDATE, OCU400, INTO CLINIC IN 2021

* EXPECT TOPLINE RESULTS BY END OF YEAR IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH OCU300 FOR OCULAR GRAFT VERSUS. HOST DISEASE