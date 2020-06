June 16 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc:

* OCUGEN -CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER WERE NOTIFIED OF THEIR EMPLOYMENT TERMINATION EFFECTIVE JULY 15 & DEC 31,RESPECTIVELY

* OCUGEN - ON JUNE 15, COMMUNICATED TO FIVE EMPLOYEES NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF THEIR EMPLOYMENT