March 27 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc:

* OCUGEN- OVER 95% PLANNED ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN PHASE 3 OGVHD STUDY; TOPLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED BY END OF 2020

* OCUGEN - CONTINUE TO ADVANCE IND-ENABLING STUDIES IN A PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OCU400 IN 2021