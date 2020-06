BRIEF-Ocugen To Discontinue Phase 3 oGVHD Trial

June 1 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc:

* OCUGEN TO DISCONTINUE PHASE 3 OGVHD TRIAL

* OCUGEN - STUDY WAS NOT STOPPED BASED ON SAFETY CONCERNS

* OCUGEN - DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE INDICATED PHASE 3 OGVHD TRIAL WAS UNLIKELY TO MEET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS UPON COMPLETION

* OCUGEN INC - STOPPING OGVHD TRIAL BASED ON RESULTS OF PRE-PLANNED INTERIM SAMPLE SIZE ANALYSIS CONDUCTED BY AN INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE

* OCUGEN - BELIEVE HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO Q4 2020

* OCUGEN INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO ENTER CLINIC BY NEXT YEAR WITH OCU400, WHICH TARGETS INHERITED RETINAL DISEASES

* OCUGEN - OCU410 & OCU200 ARE TARGETED TO ENTER CLINIC BY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: