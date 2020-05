BRIEF-Ocular Says Entered Amendment To Existing Collaboration, Option And License Agreement With Regeneron

May 14 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - ON MAY 8 ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION, OPTION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

* OCULAR - CO, REGENERON HAVE ADOPTED NEW WORKPLAN TO TRANSITION JOINT EFFORTS TO RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT OF EXTENDED-DELIVERY FORMULATION OF AFLIBERCEPT

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - IN ADDITION, AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR MODIFICATION OF TERMS OF OPTION PREVIOUSLY GRANTED TO REGENERON UNDER AGREEMENT

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - AMENDMENT ALSO REVISES TERM AND TERMINATION PROVISIONS OF AGREEMENT

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - ON MAY 13, 2020, COMPANY RECEIVED ADDITIONAL INTERIM DATA REGARDING ITS ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF OTX-TKI

* OCULAR - RECENTLY AMENDED PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL PROTOCOL OF OTX-TKI AND IS ENROLLING A THIRD COHORT OF SUBJECTS TO RECEIVE A HIGHER DOSE OF 600 ΜG

* OCULAR - OTX-TKI HAS BEEN GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED & HAS BEEN OBSERVED TO HAVE FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE, WITH NO OCULAR SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS TO DATE