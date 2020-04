BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Topline Results Of Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Dextenza® For The Treatment Of Ocular Itching Associated With Allergic Conjunctivitis

April 28 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF DEXTENZA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF OCULAR ITCHING ASSOCIATED WITH ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - DATA FROM PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DEMONSTRATE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ACHIEVED AT ALL PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN SNDA TO EXPAND DEXTENZA’S LABEL TO INCLUDE TREATMENT OF OCULAR ITCHING ASSOCIATED WITH ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS IN 2020

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - IN PHASE 3 TRIAL, DEXTENZA MET ALL PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: