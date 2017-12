Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ PROVIDES LEGAL UPDATE

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - ON DEC. 21, CO WAS SERVED WITH A NEW DERIVATIVE COMPLAINT

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - RECEIVED A SUBPOENA FROM SEC, DATED DEC 15, REQUESTING DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION CONCERNING DEXTENZA 0.4 MG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: