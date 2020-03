March 12 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.45 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANTICIPATES NET PRODUCT REVENUE OF DEXTENZA FOR Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $2.4 MILLION TO $2.6 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, NET $2.3 MILLION VERSUS $504,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: