BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results And Business Update

May 8 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS IMPACTED RECENT DEXTENZA SALES TRENDS

* BELIEVES THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO DATE ON ITS ONGOING CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* RESTRICTIONS ON CATARACT SURGERIES DUE TO PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED OUR SALES IN LATE MARCH

* CURRENT GUIDELINES FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT REVENUE IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: