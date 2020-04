BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix Says Not Providing Revenue Guidance For Remainder Of 2020

April 13 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - PRELIMINARY Q1 DEXTENZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN ABOUT 31% SEQUENTIALLY (NOT YOY) TO $2.1 MILLION

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - CLINICAL PROGRAMS REMAIN ON TRACK

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX SAYS “COMPANY IS WELL POSITIONED DESPITE CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS”

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DEXTENZA FOR TREATMENT OF OCULAR ITCHING ASSOCIATED WITH ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS EXPECTED TO READ OUT THIS QUARTER

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - CYCLOSPORINE INTRACANALICULAR INSERT IS SET TO ENTER CLINIC IN MIDDLE OF 2020

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - ANTICIPATE SUBSTANTIAL CONTINUED WEAKNESS IN CATARACT VOLUMES THROUGHOUT Q2

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX SEES VARIABLE EXPENSE REDUCTIONS & A REBOUND IN CATARACT VOLUMES IN Q3, CO’S CASH RUNWAY SHOULD EXTEND INTO Q1 2021

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - DUE TO ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 TOTAL NET PRODUCT REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2.6 MILLION

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC - COMPANY IS NOT PROVIDING REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - SOME OF POSTPONED CATARACT SURGERIES EXPECTED TO BE RECAPTURED IN H2 OF YEAR, OVERALL VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX SAYS AGREEMENT WITH JEFFERIES WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND PLANNED OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS, CAPEX INTO Q1 OF 2021