BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix Therapy Demonstrates Clinically-Meaningful Reduction in Intraocular Pressure

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ PRESENTS DATA DEMONSTRATING A CLINICALLY-MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY OPEN ANGLE GLAUCOMA OR OCULAR HYPERTENSION TREATED WITH OTX-TIC AT GLAUCOMA 360 CONFERENCE

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX- PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL DATA SHOWED CLINICALLY-MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN IOP FOR UP TO 18 MONTHS IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH SINGLE INSERTION OF OTX-TIC