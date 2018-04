April 19 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - RON FARIS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - MESSINA MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PHH

* OCWEN FINANCIAL - GLEN A. MESSINA WILL ALSO BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF CO'S BOARD