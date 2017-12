Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL - OCWEN ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTIONS BROUGHT BY OREGON AND WYOMING - SEC FILING

* OCWEN FINANCIAL - AGREEMENT RESOLVING OREGON REGULATORY ACTION CONTAINS KEY TERMS THAT ARE SIMILAR TO AGREEMENTS OCWEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED

* OCWEN FINANCIAL - UNDER A SEPARATE AGREEMENT, WYOMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY ALSO DISMISSED ITS CEASE & DESIST ORDER Source text: (bit.ly/2pJug8B) Further company coverage: