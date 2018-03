March 23 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTION BROUGHT BY MASSACHUSETTS - SEC FILING

* OCWEN-AGREED WITH MASSACHUSETTS REGULATORY AGENCY ON CERTAIN TERMS, PAYMENT BY CO OF $1 MILLION TO COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS MORTGAGE EDUCATION TRUST

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - CONTINUES TO SEEK RESOLUTIONS WITH MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL Source text: (bit.ly/2FWFIFm) Further company coverage: