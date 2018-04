April 9 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS CO VOLUNTARILY PAID DOWN $25.0 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN - SEC FILING

* FOLLOWING THE $25 MILLION PAY DOWN, CO HAS ABOUT $269.1 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN