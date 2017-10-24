FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says exploring strategic approaches
October 24, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says exploring strategic approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial - ‍as part of cost structure, performance optimizing initiatives, continuing to explore strategic approaches to streamline business

* Ocwen Financial - seeking to focus operations on mortgage servicing and its retail forward lending channel, primarily through retail lending recapture

* Ocwen Financial - currently evaluating long-term strategy with respect to reverse lending activities

* Ocwen Financial - long term strategy includes potential sale of reverse lending business or some assets of the business - sec filing

* Ocwen Financial - barclays capital inc is advising the company on its alternatives related to its reverse mortgage assets and business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

