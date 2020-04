BRIEF-Odi Pharma Says Co Does Not See Any Impact On Mid- And Long-Term Goals Following Covid-19

April 7 (Reuters) - Odi Pharma AB (publ):

* STATUS UPDATE IN CONNECTION TO COVID-19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DOES NOT SEE ANY IMPACT ON COMPANY’S MID- AND LONG-TERM GOALS DUE TO COVID-19

* ODI PHARMA- ODI DOES NOT SEE ANY IMPACT ON MID- AND LONG-TERM GOALS FOLLOWING COVID-19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY FORECAST A DELAY OF FIRST SALES OF PRODUCT BY APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS.

* FORECAST A DELAY OF FIRST SALES OF PRODUCT BY APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS