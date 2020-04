April 2 (Reuters) - Odico A/S:

* ADJUST EXPECTATIONS FOR FY RESULT

* SEES FY PRETAX RESULT IN RANGE OF LOSS DKK 8-10 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED LOSS DKK 6-8 MILLION

* DESPITE THE SITUATION EXPECTS 2019/2020 REVENUE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN LAST YEAR, ABOUT DKK 5 MILLION